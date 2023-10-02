DEBATING THE BUDGET WITH MR. SEAN TEMBO- PART TWO- Alexander Nkosi

DEBATING THE BUDGET WITH MR. SEAN TEMBO- PART TWO

By Alexander Nkosi

MR. SEAN TEMBO: Domestic arrears (money which Government owes various suppliers of goods and services) increased from K24 billion in 2021 to K78 billion in 2023.

ALEXANDER NKOSI: At the end of 2021 domestic arrears stood at K79.9 billion. This reduced to K77.8 billion by June 2023. While I agree that we need to increase allocations to dismantling of arrears once our debt is restructured, it is not true that domestic arrears have increased from K24 billion in 2021 to K78 billion by June 2023. It is important to be factual if you are to provide sound checks and balances.