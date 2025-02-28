BY Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Debt Position (Foreign) now $18billion!







Madam Speaker, as at the end of June 2024, the Central Government external debt stock, (excluding publicly guaranteed external debt,) increased by 4.1 per cent to;



●US$15.17 billion from US$14.57 billion at the end of December 2023.





The increase was largely on account of new disbursements from multilateral creditors and the continued accumulation of arrears before the debt restructuring.





Madam Speaker, as at the end of June 2024, publicly guaranteed external debt declined by 1.3 per cent to US$1.39 billion from US$1.41 billion at the end of December 2023.





This was on account of debt service payments by some institutions that we had provided guaranteed for.





The stock of Treasury bills and Government bonds was reduced by 3.1 per cent to K225.5 billion at the end of June 2024.