BY Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
Debt Position (Foreign) now $18billion!
Madam Speaker, as at the end of June 2024, the Central Government external debt stock, (excluding publicly guaranteed external debt,) increased by 4.1 per cent to;
●US$15.17 billion from US$14.57 billion at the end of December 2023.
The increase was largely on account of new disbursements from multilateral creditors and the continued accumulation of arrears before the debt restructuring.
Madam Speaker, as at the end of June 2024, publicly guaranteed external debt declined by 1.3 per cent to US$1.39 billion from US$1.41 billion at the end of December 2023.
This was on account of debt service payments by some institutions that we had provided guaranteed for.
The stock of Treasury bills and Government bonds was reduced by 3.1 per cent to K225.5 billion at the end of June 2024.
Where is all this money going Mr. President?
You used to mock PF about the debt they accrued. You are actually doing a lot worse, yet we can not see what this money is being spent on. Why so much secrecy? Could you at least update the nation on what this money is being spent on?
Can you not learn anything from Captain Ibrahim Traore and how he has stopped borrowing by using his country’s natural resources? We are not advocating for military intervention in Zambia Sir, but surely you can give the Captain a call and learn how to govern and manage an economy Mr. President. There is nothing wrong in consulting those that know how to do things correctly Mr. President. Your methods have failed, you can not simply bury your head in the sand and keep arresting citizens that are questioning your direction.
God bless Captain Ibrahim Traore.
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
Vote like they do in Southern province.
Vote wisely in 2026.