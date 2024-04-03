DEBT RESTRUCTURING FOR A PUROPSE AND GOOD FOR ZAMBIA -BISHOP MAMBO.

Chikondi Foundation President Bishop Mambo has revealed that , the attained debt restructuring deal with the eurobond holders is for is good and for a purpose in Zambia .

Speaking in an exclusive interview , Bishop Mambo echoes that , the debt restructuriing deal is making the exchange rate to stabilise , meaning the dollar is gaining value .

The Bishop laments that , the problem with Zambians is that they do not appreciate each other .

And quoting the former republican President Banda , the Bishop Mambo cities the former that the problem with Zambians is that they are enemies of themselves .

The Bishop narrates that , debt restructuring is a good idea and not bad because it will give a breathing space for the country to recover from the debt that was accumulated by the former regime recklessly .

The UPND government under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema has clinched a debt restructuring deal that has extended the repayment process for the debt to 20 years from now Lessening the burden of paying back .