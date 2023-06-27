DEBT RESTRUCTURING REMARKABLE – GOVERNMENT CHIEF WHIP

Lusaka- GOVERNMENT Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa says the recent debt restructuring bench mark will see Zambia moving towards positive direction in terms of economic growth.

Speaking today during a press briefing at parliament building, Mr Mulusa said debt restructuring allows a sovereign nation, like Zambia facing tight fiscal space and financial distress to reduce and renegotiate its debts in order to improve or restore liquidity and ensure smooth running of government.

Mr. Mulusa who is also Solwezi Central Member of Parliament believes that the gesture will allow the government prioritize the allocation of resources to the country’s social sectors while paying back its debt and added that repayment terms will give government better fiscal latitude through creating an enabling environment for it to run better and smoother.

“Our colleagues from opposition political parties are misleading the nation in different ways including debt restructuring, and I believe that this is done out of bitterness because they have failed to move on,” said the chief whip.

Mr. Mulusa emphasized on the need to put politics aside and help the UPND- Led government in taking developments to all parts of the country without leaving anyone behind.

“I would want to assure people of Zambia that you now have a serious government that is working tirelessly to transform the wellbeing of each and every citizens as evidenced by NAPSA partial withdrawal, paying the retirees ,employment opportunities , increment of CDF the list is endless”, said Mr. Mulusa.

