DEBT RESTRUCTURING TO BE CONCLUDED THIS YEAR – MUSOKOTWANE

Government is optimistic that it will conclude the debt restructuring process before the end of this year.

Finance and National Planning Minister SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE says currently, the bondholders have agreed to extend the debt repayment period, which is different from the deal reached with the official creditors.

Dr. MUSOKOTWANE says government is now in talks with the commercial creditors which lent money to Zambia.

And the Minister says the Government will engage the Oil Marketing Companies who are owed between 500 to 800 million dollars.

Speaking during the Zambia Association of Manufacturers -ZAM- Pre-budget meeting in Lusaka, Dr. MUSOKOTWANE also disclosed that the country’s growth projection has dropped from 4.7 to 2.7 percent for this year.

He said this is owing to the unstable foreign exchange and the effects of climate change that have negatively affected the economy and plunged the country into food and energy insecurity.

The Minister however said the slow growth is temporary as various industries are coming up with Government attracting expansions and investments in a number of economic sectors among them mining.

And ZAM President ASHU SAGAR has urged Government to consider revisiting some of the bottlenecks that the sector is faced with, among them delayed remittance of VAT refund and manufacturing corporate income tax which is at 30 percent.

Mr. SAGAR proposed that the 2025 national budget should lower the income tax targeted at manufacturers producing for the domestic and export markets.

He also called on Government to consider reducing VAT rate from 16 to 14 percent to cushion the costs of goods and services and address refund accumulation among others.

Meanwhile, ZAM Vice President, FRONSCEN HALOBA noted that the sector has been negatively affected by the energy crisis leading to less production.