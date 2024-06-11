Debt servicing takes up half of May budget

GOVERNMENT last month spent almost half of the money released to finance public service delivery on servicing both domestic and external debt.

From the K14.4 billion released by the Ministry of Finance and National Planning to finance public service delivery, Government spent K7.3 billion to service its debt obligations.

This is according to the statement issued by the Ministry yesterday giving an update on the May budget release.

"In line with the Government's commitment to reduce indebtedness, a sum of K7.3 billion was released of which, K4.1 billion went to the payment of external debt service while K3.2 billion was for domestic service