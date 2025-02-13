DEBUNKING THE MYTH: HIGHER DENOMINATION NOTES WON’T AFFECT THE Value OF Money – MELLBIN SIMANGOLWA



The introduction of new currency notes has sparked mixed reactions, with some people fearing that it will lead to a devaluation of the kwacha. However, this is a misconception. The fact is that printing new notes, such as the 200 and 500 kwacha notes, will not affect the value of our currency.



These new notes will actually make transactions easier for those dealing with large amounts, as they will be more portable. It’s essential to remember that the lower denomination notes have not been phased out; they will coexist with the new notes.



Moreover, introducing higher denomination notes can help reduce the cost of printing new money. For instance, replacing lower denomination notes with coins can increase their durability and lifespan, ultimately saving the government money.



Unfortunately, social media has created a culture where everyone becomes an expert, and misinformation spreads quickly. We’ve reached a point where we distrust experts and instead follow social media frenzy.



Some people are comparing Zambia’s situation to Zimbabwe’s, but this is a flawed analogy. Zimbabwe’s economic challenges were largely due to sanctions and economic mismanagement, not the printing of higher denomination notes.



The value of money is not determined by the paper it’s printed on; 500 one-kwacha coins have the same value as five 100-kwacha notes. It’s time to embrace change and overcome our fear of the unknown.



Let’s rely on facts and expert opinions rather than speculation and misinformation.



Mellbin Simangolwa

Copperbelt Provincial Secretary – UPND/Businessman