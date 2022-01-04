



Security wings search Lusambo’s residence

By Mast Reporter

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Drug Enforcement Commission and the Zambia Police have conducted a search at the residence of PF member Bowman Lusambo in Lusaka’s Chamba Valley.

ACC public relations officer Queen Chibwe said a combined team of security personnel from ACC, Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and Zambia Police conducted a search at Lusambo’s house.

Chibwe could however not give more details about the search.

“Yes, we did search Mr Lusambo’s house this afternoon, but I can’t give you more details about the search because it’s an ongoing investigation, but in due course,” said Chibwe.

But when contacted, Lusambo told The Mast that he was not aware about the search at his residence.

“I am not aware about that; I am not at home. Let them tell you what they came to do because I am not aware and I am not home,” said Lusambo.