DEC/ACC UNDER PRESSURE TO ARREST CLEMENT TEMBO

…AS UPND CALLS FOR THE ARREST OF OUR KABWATA CANDIDATE, LUBINDA

Lusaka… Thursday, December 30, 2021

Patriotic Front (PF) acting President Given Lubinda has alleged that the UPND has directed law enforcement agencies to arrest party Kabwata candidate Clement Tembo.

Mr Lubinda said the UPND want Mr Tembo to be arrested for unknown offenses.

DEC & ACC Officers Have struggled to find a case against Clement Tembo.

Hon. Lubinda said it is shocking that all this while the UPND have been quiet now that Mr Tembo is contesting Kabwata by elections they want him arrested.

The acting President said the former ruling party will not be intimidated by UPND maneuvers.

Hon. Lubinda also urged the candidate not to be scared of whatever the UPND are planning to do.

“Let me advice you our candidate, do not be afraid with this moves by UPND. It will not go anywhere” said the PF acting President.

They know that you are a threat in this by election, this is why they want to intimidate you.

Clement Tembo is the favourite Candidate to win KABWATA Constituency by elections as UPND picks on a very weaker candidate from Zimbabwe a Mr. Tayengwa and this has brought divisions within the UPND camp