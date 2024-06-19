DEC ANALYSING FIC REPORT

The Drug Enforcement Commission says it is analysing reports by Financial Intelligence Centre.

Speaking to ZNBC News in an interview, DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba said the matters indicated in the report are multidimensional.

Mr. Tamba said the commission will not rush the process as it needs to be done expeditiously within record time in order to attain actualised results.

A report by the Financial Intelligence Centre -FIC- revealed that illicit funds amounting to 61 Billion Kwacha were transferred out of the country.