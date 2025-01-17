DEC ARRESTS CHINESE BLUE MOVIE PRODUCERS, SCAMMERS IN LUSAKA



THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has apprehended six Chinese nationals in the capital city of business, Lusaka, for allegedly producing pornographic material, operating an illegal casino and running a fraudulent online gambling scheme.





The suspects, aged between 22 and 25, face charges under Zambia’s Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act and laws regulating casino operations.



According to DEC spokesperson Allan Tamba, one of the four Chinese nationals has been jointly charged with another female Chinese national for production and possession of pornographic materials with the sixth also facing similar charges, pursuant to Sections 56 and 59 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia.





Tamba said the evidence has since been retrieved from electronic devices.



The group also lured Zambians into a computer based gaming scheme that promised impressive payouts after gambling.





However, participants were blocked after depositing money which led to the participants losing their earnings.



The suspects are in custody awaiting court appearances, as DEC calls on the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.





“Those arrested include Li Shilin, male aged 25 years, Yaun Hang, male aged 24 years, Zheng Jingke, female aged 25 years, Hou Chaowen, male aged 25 years, Yuan Menghan, Female aged 22 years and Liu Jipeng, male aged 22 years; all residents of Lusaka District,” said Tamba.



