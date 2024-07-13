DEC Arrests Currency Smuggling Syndicate at KKIA

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has successfully apprehended two foreign nationals attempting to smuggle a vast sum of Malawian Kwacha out of the country through Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) in Lusaka.

The joint operation, conducted by DEC officers alongside officials from the Immigration Department and the Bank of Zambia, led to the discovery of over 42 million Malawian Kwacha concealed in eight wooden boxes, along with various other foreign currencies, including Lesotho Maloti, Eswatini Emalangeni, and United States Dollars.

The suspects, one American and one Russian, were found to be acting in collusion to transport the illicit funds, which were intended to be flown to the United States. Further searches at a Lusaka hotel where the suspects were staying uncovered additional seized currencies and other items, including a Toyota Hilux, iPads, iPhones, and multiple passports.

The DEC has vowed to continue its investigation to determine the specific charges and the fate of the suspects. This successful operation serves as a clear warning to those who seek to use Zambia as a transit point for illegal activities, as the country remains vigilant in its efforts to protect its integrity and ensure that justice prevails.