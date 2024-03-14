DEC ARRESTS FORMER PS CHILUBANAMA

The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested former State House Permanent Secretary Emmanuel Musonda Chilubanama, Male, aged 52, for Money laundering-related offences involving the theft of a motor vehicle.

Particulars of the offence are that Mr Chilubanama, while acting together with other persons unknown, on dates unknown but between 1st July 2016 and 31st December 2021 in Lusaka District of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia, did obtain a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado GRZ 764 CL without lawful authority.

The suspect further committed Money Laundering offences by concealing the true nature and ownership of the proceeds of the sale of the said motor vehicle contrary to section 7 of Act Number 14 of 2001 as read with amendment Act Number 44 of 2010.

Mr. Chilubanama’s arrest comes after a succession of comparable investigations undertaken by the Commission, focusing on the misappropriation of public resources in violation of Section 7 of the Prohibition and Prevention of Money Laundering Act of the laws of Zambian.

The suspect is in lawful police custody and will be granted bond upon meeting all the necessary conditions while pending court appearances.

The Commission remains dedicated to guaranteeing a transparent process for recovering resources and assets, aiming to benefit the people of Zambia.

It also encourages the public to promptly report any information regarding the sale or transfer of such or similar properties in their possession to the Commission.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mwenge Mulenga, Public Relations Officer at the Drug Enforcement Commission – DEC.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9