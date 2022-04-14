DEC ARRESTS LUSAKA WOMAN FOR DEPOSITING $250,000 INTO ACCOUNT SUSPECTED TO BE PROCEEDS OF CRIME

The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit in Lusaka Province has arrested an Entrepreneur for money laundering activities involving USD 250,000.00 contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Chimuka Malambo Malawo, a female aged 50, residing at Unit 7C, The Paddocks, New Kasama, Lusaka has been arrested for being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010 and Money Laundering contrary to section 7 of the Prohibition and Prevention of Money Laundering Act No. 14 of 2001, as read with the Amendment Act No. 44 of 2010.

Particulars of the offence are that Chimuka Malambo Malawo on dates unknown but between 10th June 2019 and 13th April 2022, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, did deposit USD 250,000.00 into her accounts which is suspected to be proceeds of crime and used the said funds to renovate a property on stand Number 11, Jesmondine along Great East Road in Lusaka. The said property has since been seized by the Commission.

The suspect is on police bond and will appear in court soon.

The Commission will not relent but shall go flat out to identify and seize suspected proceeds of crime, and we call on members of the public with any such information to report so that they can be investigated and perpetrators brought to justice.

Mathias Kamanga

Public Relations Officer

Drug Enforcement Commission