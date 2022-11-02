DEC arrests three Directors of the National Housing Empowerment Fund for money laundering involving K36, 000,000

Three directors nabbed by acc

The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested the Directors of the National Housing Empowerment Fund (NHEF) for money laundering involving K36, 000,000.00.

The Commission has jointly charged and arrested Kamphembele Ngulube a male aged 49 years, Margaret Mabingo a female aged 46 years and Lusuntha Ngulube a male aged 46 years of 168 Acacia Drive Roma Park, Lukasha Flats in Kabulonga and Plot 30029 Twapia Ndola respectively all Directors and Shareholders of NHEF for Obtaining Money by False Pretences contrary to section 309 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia and Money Laundering contrary to section 7 of the Prohibition and Prevention of the Money Laundering Act No. 14 of 2001 of the Laws of Zambia as amended.

Particulars of the matter are that the three as Directors and Shareholders of NHEF jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown on dates unknown but between 1st January 2020 and 30th September 2022 with intent to defraud did obtain money amounting to K36, 000,000.00 from members of the public on the pretext that NHEF had plots for sale in an area called “Riverdale City” situated in Lusaka’s Leopards Hill Area when in fact not. Members of the public paid for these plots believing that they were genuine plots for NHEF.

In the course of investigations, the Commission seized 18 motor vehicles and froze several bank accounts.