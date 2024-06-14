DEC at Edgar Lungu’s Associate house again

DEC at Martin Mbaya’s house again

He was subjected to an illegal raid right from inside the Church and picked in front of the Congregation and his family.

Martin Mbaya two weeks ago suffered another attack, While he was at Church, unknown persons believed to be State agents raided his house and turned it upside down.

After what seemed to be a rush and hurried search, the intruders only took a laptop and a memory bank.

Today officers believed to be from DEC have gathered at his house to arrest him despite his lawyers writing to the commissioner that one of the led lawyers is attending a funeral in Livingstone and would only unveil his client on Monday next week.

Martin Mbaya’s crime is that he has been a long-time associate of former President Edgar Lungu.