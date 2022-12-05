DEC, BOZ EXTEND DEADLINE TO CLAIM FROM DESTINY HELPERS INTERNATIONAL

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) have extended the date for submission of claims and supporting documentation by individuals who had saved with Destiny Helpers International.

The Court had ordered that BoZ oversees the repayments to the affected people on application by the National Prosecution Authority to have the assets that were seized by DEC forfeited to the State.

In a joint statement by DEC and BoZ made available to Byta FM News, the extension has been set to last until 9th December, 2022, with affected individuals urged to submit documents to DEC District offices.

Destiny Helpers International had famed itself an organization established to transform the lives of millions of less-privileged individuals.

They premised their services on providing health care support and education, with the institution also establishing Saving Groups where individual’s monetary investments accrued interest after an agreed period.

The Institution has however been cited for swindling its affiliates in Zambia after they halted their services, with a number of people lamenting that the company went away with their funds.

