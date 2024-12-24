DEC DECLARES TASILA LUNGU THE MOST WANTED PERSON



December 24, 2024



The Drug Enforcement Commission -DEC- has declared Chawama Member of Parliament TASILA LUNGU as its most wanted person.



DEC Director General NASON BANDA says the law enforcement agency is tired of waiting for former President EDGAR LUNGU’s daughter to appear and answer some questions.





Mr. BANDA says Ms. LUNGU has eluded the DEC for a long time and her lawyers have been engaging them.



Speaking at the end of the year press briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. BANDA said the DEC is interested in getting answers from the Chawama lawmaker on certain issues.





And Mr. BANDA has revealed that DEC has remitted 30 million dollars and 57 million kwacha to the Treasury from money recovered from money laundering activities this year.





Mr. BANDA said the money was recovered from the 299 cases of money laundering activities reported to DEC this year.



He further revealed that 274 vehicles were seized which led to 35 of them being forfeited to the state and 129 are still being investigated.





Mr. BANDA also revealed that 63 out of 130 active drug cartels in Zambia have been dismantled this year.



He said the success rate for the dismantling of cartels stands at 48 percent.





Meanwhile, Mr. BANDA has revealed that 240 million kwacha will be spent on constructing a rehabilitation center in the Balmoral area of Lusaka.





Mr. BANDA says DEC has already done the Environmental Impact Assessment for the area and the road connecting the site is being constructed.





He says DEC has also applied to have one of the seized properties from proceeds of crime to be converted into a rehabilitation center.