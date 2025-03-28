DEC DENIES ARREST OF COUNTERFEITERS IN CRIME-RIDDEN MATERO



Lusaka, March 27, 2025 — The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has dismissed reports circulating on various media platforms alleging that individuals were arrested in Matero for possession of counterfeit Zambian Kwacha banknotes.



In a statement issued by Allan Tamba, the DEC’s Public Relations Officer, the Commission clarified that no such arrests have been made. The DEC urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information, warning that such rumors have the potential to create unnecessary panic and speculation.





Matero, notorious for its high crime rates, has long been a hotspot for illegal activity, fueling quick public reaction to such reports. However, the DEC reassured citizens that they remain vigilant and committed to combating all forms of crime.





“We encourage members of the public to continue reporting suspicious activities to the Commission. Working together, we can prevent, detect, and fight crime more effectively,” the statement read.





The DEC has vowed to keep the public informed of any developments in this matter.