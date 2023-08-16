DEC detains more Zambians in dollar scandal, as jet remains grounded

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has detained another Zambian national in connection with the US$5,697,700 seized on a private jet yesterday and is pursuing a third individual who is believed to be on the run.

A News Diggers investigation has revealed that a Lusaka based businessman has been linked to the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport operation that resulted in the detention of nine foreign nationals and a named Zambian commercial pilot who was found on the locally registered plane.

Meanwhile, DEC Director General Nason Banda has dismissed the claim that the private jet that was seized has been released,

Credit: News Diggers