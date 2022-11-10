DEC GOES FOR Edgar Lungu BANK ACCOUNTS…as they search Atlasmara Bank Accounts for the former Head of State for money laundering

DEC GOES FOR ECL BANK ACCOUNTS

…as they search Atlasmara Bank Accounts for the former Head of State for money laundering

By The New Dawn Newspaper Reporter

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) are closing up with investigations on former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in an attempt to lay a case to support for the removal of immunity.

An attempt to use ACC and Zambia Police to lay cases of corruption and other criminal allegations against the former President proved futile in the past as former acting Director General at ACC informed the nation that they had nothing on Dr. Lungu.

According to an investigation carried out at DEC, details have revealed that an officer by the name of Emmanuel Khondowe has been assigned to find anything to incriminate Dr. Lungu.

Sources at DEC close to the investigations of the former first family revealed that so far, Dr. Lungu’s bank accounts at Atlasmara have been undressed through a warrant.

The source says direct instructions have been given to Khondowe to ensure that a charge was slapped on the former President, adding that in so far, details of bank accounts domiciled at Atlas Mara have been gotten already.

“The pressure is too much and the problem is this boy (Khondowe) is too excited. He is getting instructions direct from DG and the aim is to embarrass ECL. There is nothing on him and we all know that,” the source said.

©️ New Dawn Newspaper