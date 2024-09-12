DEC GRABS ARCHBISHOP ALICK BANDA’S DUBIOUSLY GIFTED ZRA VEHICLE

DEC GRABS ALICK BANDA’S DUBIOUSLY GIFTED ZRA VEHICLE



A ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) vehicle which was dubiously gifted to Lusaka Diocese Archbishop Bishop Alick Banda has been seized by the Drug Enforcement Commission, according to latest information availed to Kalemba.



His grace, Archbishop Bishop Banda has been named as a recipient to one of the 22 vehicles believed to have been irregularly disposed off by high ranking ZRA officials for which the authority’s former Director General Kingsley Chanda is being prosecuted.



The vocal clergyman was gifted with a Toyota Hilux registration no. ALF 7734, a machine fondly referred to as “Ichipaso” among Bemba-speaking auto mobile enthusiasts.



But as of December, 2023, the priest was forced to turn to Yango and other transport arrangements after DEC issued him a seizure notice of the diesel-propelled chariot of fire.



“29th December, 2023

His Grace Archbishop Alick Banda

Archbishop of Lusaka Lusaka Archdiocese

LUSAKA



RE: NOTICE OF SEIZURE: TOYOTA HILUX- ALE 7734



Refer to the above caption.



This serves to inform you that the motor vehicle, Toyota Hilux ALF 7734 was seized from Mr. John Sangwa, your Lawyer who handed over the said vehicle on your behalf on 27th December, 2023.



Attached hereto is a copy of the Seizure Notice,” read the notice.



The notice was issued by Anti-Money Laundering Investigative Unit assistant director legal, Steven Sumbukeni.



On September 9, 2024 Bishop Banda was named in the Economic and Financial Crimes Court as a recipient of a free vehicle from the ZRA in a matter where former ZRA director general Kingsley Chanda and director administration Calitus Kaoma are charged with 22 counts of willful failure to comply with procedure.



In her evidence in chief before principal resident magistrate Sylvia Munyinya, former Board secretary at ZRA, Suzyo Ng’andu said Bishop Banda, Derick Mpundu and Heart of Mercy were donees of some of the vehicles illegally disposed off at ZRA.



In cross examination by defense lawyer Wynter Kabimba Ng’andu said the trio benefited from the vehicles without spending a dime towards their purchase.



She said it was possible that some vehicles were stolen.



Mwaka Ndawa,

Kalemba September 12, 2024.