DEC arrests KCM liquidator for stealing over K17m

By Masuzyo Chakwe

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested Konkola Copper Mines provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu for theft involving over

K17 million.

DEC public relations officer Mathias Kamanga says Lungu transferred the money from the liquidation account to his law

firm. Particulars of the offence are that Lungu, 45 of Plot No.

22763, Mulungushi Road in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, on dates unknown but between May 6, 2021 and August 30, 2021, and in his capacity as provisional liquidator for KCM Plc, transferred funds from the liquidation account to his law

firm’s account and instructed the bank to put the funds on fixed account deposit.

Kamanga said this arrangement earned Lungu interest of K17,250,000.00

which he withdrew.

“Thereafter, he transferred back part of the principle amount to KCM Plc (in liquidation) through another account.The Commission has since seized K136,828,795.00 in connection with these transactions and has charged and arrested Mr. Lungu for theft contrary to Section 272 and 278 of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia,” said Kamanga.

He said Lungu had been released on police bond and would appear in court soon. -The Mast