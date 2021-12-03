DEC arrests KCM liquidator for stealing over K17m
By Masuzyo Chakwe
THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested Konkola Copper Mines provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu for theft involving over
K17 million.
DEC public relations officer Mathias Kamanga says Lungu transferred the money from the liquidation account to his law
firm. Particulars of the offence are that Lungu, 45 of Plot No.
22763, Mulungushi Road in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, on dates unknown but between May 6, 2021 and August 30, 2021, and in his capacity as provisional liquidator for KCM Plc, transferred funds from the liquidation account to his law
firm’s account and instructed the bank to put the funds on fixed account deposit.
Kamanga said this arrangement earned Lungu interest of K17,250,000.00
which he withdrew.
“Thereafter, he transferred back part of the principle amount to KCM Plc (in liquidation) through another account.The Commission has since seized K136,828,795.00 in connection with these transactions and has charged and arrested Mr. Lungu for theft contrary to Section 272 and 278 of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia,” said Kamanga.
He said Lungu had been released on police bond and would appear in court soon. -The Mast
Hope this time we will not watch drama like the CCC movie. Corrupt Chitalu Chilufya movie
This is a very serious matter.
Here is hoping there will be a conviction on this case as theft has been discovered. ACC has played it s part now the ball is in the hands of the courts.
Looks like this tym DEC is onto something solid, paper trail is hard to erase. Such types of fraudulent activities thrive due to weak oversight as supervising entities are intimidated to ignore the illegality since principle amount is “still intact”. Now no shield to protect suspect as the entire “alebwelelapo scheme” miserably collapsed. Caught pants down, now DEC will follow up on “downstream beneficiaries”. Wina azalila
For sure. This one is a solid lead. Spot on.
This is thieving to the highest degree. Some of us smelt a rat when the decision to liquidate KCM was made and Milingo hastily hand-picked as liquidator. Obviously he’s not alone in this scheme: A thorough investigation must unearth all involved especially the masterminds of this criminal enterprise which resulted in the near collapse of KCM risking livelihoods of miners and stakeholders alike. Beats me how a banker can aquiese to such a scheme without raising alarm. He/ she must be arrested too.
The transfer of funds from ZCCM-IH headed by Eric and Mavuto to Milingo’s law firm for liquidation of Ndola Lime Company, is one orchestrated plan to plunder national resources leaving many creditors, including Ndola City Council, unpaid for more than a year.
This Milingo and his masters must pay a heavy price.
Why are such crimes bailable when the culprit has huge sums of money to bribe officials and even flee the country. Please confiscate his passport as he’s a flight risk; he was always away in dubai at the height of the covid pandemic.
This has been known since Edgar Lungu’s time in State House. People who were unable to act on this during those days should also be asked to explain why they could not act.