DEC ISSUES WARN &CAUTION ON FORMER FIRST LADY ESTHER LUNGU

The Drug Enforcement Commission -DEC- has recorded a warn and caution statement from former First Lady ESTHER LUNGU for allegedly being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Mrs LUNGU’s Lawyer CHARLES CHANGANO disclosed that properties in question are flats located in Lusaka’s IBEX area.

The Former First Lady appeared for questioning at the Drug Enforcement Commission Headquarters at around 09:00 hours.

Mrs. LUNGU was accompanied by former President EDGAR LUNGU.