DEC MOVES IN ON FIC REPORT



DRUG Enforcement Commission (DEC) director general Nason Banda says they are already working on the findings of Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC)’s Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs).



In the latest report, FIC analysed 15,696 STRs, of which 923 intelligence reports were disseminated to law enforcement agencies.



The value of disseminated intelligence reports was K13.58 billion compared to K5.83 billion in 2022, representing a 133 percent increase.



The majority of intelligence reports disseminated were on suspected money laundering, corruption and tax evasion.



ZDM