Dec nabs Yamba, Malanji

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested Former secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba and Former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji.

In an interview, DEC public relations officer Mathias Kamanga confirmed that the duo had been arrested.

Hon. Joseph Malanji is detained at Lusaka Remand Prison where his new house will be until he appears in court possibly after the festival season as most judges are on annual leave.