DEC nabs MoH worker for theft, fraud, money laundering



THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested and charged a Ministry of Health employee by the name of Francis Nsenje for theft, fraudulent false accounting and money laundering in connection with over K4.3 million and over US$11, 000 stolen from a government project.



Nsenje, who served as a project manager in the ministry is accused of misappropriating K4,044,622.46 and US$11,707.40 between January 2023 and December 2024.



The funds were reportedly stolen through fraudulent accounting and by disguising payments from a project account under the Ministry of Health.





According to DEC, Nsenje manipulated Electronic Fund Transfer Advice (EFTA) forms to redirect K2,763,540.46 into his personal bank account and falsely claimed that the funds were payments to the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA).



He also facilitated a loan advance payment of K482,000 and K799,082 to Valvo Oil Investment Ltd, a company linked to his associates.





When disagreements arose over interest rates, he allegedly directed the transfer of the funds to Paylid Credit Investment Limited, a company owned by his associates, for personal benefit.



Further, the suspect is accused of authorising the payment of US$11,707.40 to Niyatu Credit Investment Limited, falsely claiming it had provided services to the Ministry of Health.





To conceal the origins of the stolen funds, Nsenje reportedly laundered K4,344,622.46 by acquiring two farms in Chongwe and Chibombo, purchasing two motor vehicles, and renovating his home in Lilayi.





DEC has since seized the mentioned properties and vehicles as part of its ongoing investigations.



Nsenje has been released on bail.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 21, 2025