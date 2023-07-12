DEC NABS ZAMBIAN, CONGOLESE

…. for possession of counterfeit notes amounting to US$129,700

Lusaka, Tuesday 11th July 2023

The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested a Congolese national and a Zambian for possession of counterfeit notes amounting to US$129,700.

DEC Public Relations Officer Hussein Khan says the Commission in Lusaka has jointly and charged Adolf Shimbobo aged 43 and Macmillian Hamunene aged 38 for Possession of Counterfeit Notes contrary to section 358 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

“In addition, two motor vehicles have been seized in relation to this matter these are; a Toyota Mark X registration number BAZ 2852 and a Toyota Allion registration number BAX 9718,” said Mr. Khan.

In a related development, the Commission in Chipata has charged and arrested a Malawian national Emmanuel Nkhoma aged 36 for possession of counterfeit notes amounting to K33, 500.

“The suspects are detained in lawful custody and will appear in court soon.

The Commission would like to state that counterfeit currency disrupts the normal functioning of the economy,” he added.

“Businesses may suffer losses when they unknowingly accept counterfeit notes, as they cannot be reimbursed for their value. This can lead to reduced profits and financial instability.

Needless to say, that individuals may also be defrauded of their hard earned funds in exchange for worthless pieces of paper.”

The DEC Public Relations Officer advised all players in the financial space to seek sensitisation on the identification of counterfeit notes from the relevant authorities.

“In addition, we wish to caution the members of the pubic to guard themselves from being duped by conmen who promise to multiply their money through unclear procedures which are just fraudulent. We urge the public to report any emergence of counterfeit notes to us,” he concluded.