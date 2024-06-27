DEC seizes K9 million from ex-Lusaka Province minister Sonny Mulenga … Funds also linked to NHEF directors

By Esther Chisola

The state has seized K9 million from former Lusaka Province minister in the MMD administration Sonny Mulenga, funds also linked to National Housing Empowerment Fund Limited (NHEF) directors including 18 motor vehicles.

And the Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri has applied to court to have all the seized properties forfeited.

According to an affidavit in support of notice of motion filed by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), investigations officer Yona Siame stated that on August 15, 2022, his office received a complaint letter from members of the public to the effect that NHEF had swindled named individual persons of sums of money through adverts claiming the company owned plots…