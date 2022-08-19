‘DEC still in hiding from armed suspect”

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) is avoiding media questions after mishandling an armed suspect who staged a dramatic escape from its headquarters in Lusaka on Monday afternoon.

The usually orderly corridors of the DEC offices on Government Road turned into chaotic running tracks as officers attempted to outrun each other to escape the wrath of a suspect they had neglected to search before interrogation, pulled out a gun on them.

With no one to stop him after frightened DEC officers went and hid themselves under tables and chairs, the suspected drug dealer casually walked out of the Commission’s premises and caught a lift on Government Road and drove towards the University Teaching Hospital(UTH).

One brave DEC officer, who decided to jump on a vehicle and give chase, was sent running back faster than an Olympic gold medalist sprinter after the audacious suspect sprayed bullets on his auto mobile.

In the process of running away, the DEC officer even dropped his government-issued gun which was picked by the suspect as he got away.

When contacted for a comment on the matter, DEC spokesperson Mathias Kamanga referred all questions to his deputy Delight Haangala, saying he was not aware of the matter because he was on leave.

But after being called, Haangala said she could only respond to the questions if they were sent via email which was done but upon receipt she told #Kalemba that her boss, Kamanga, would call and respond to the query.

Called again, Kamanga did not pick his phone.

To this hour, the rank and and file at the DEC is lying low and mute, as if ducking bullets from some mishandled, wandering criminal.https://kalemba.news/…/dec-still-in-hiding-from-armed…/

Kalemba