DEC SUMMONS FIRST LADY AND ALL ECL’S CHILDREN

Tomorrow, on 30th May, 2024, my entire family has been given scheduled appointments to appear before DEC for investigations and interviews in a manner that looks politically designed as follows:

– By 09:30 to 10:30 – Charles Phiri



– By 10:30 to 11:30 – Chiyeso Lungu



– By 11:30 to 12:30 – Tasila Lungu



– By 12:30 to 14:00 – Esther Lungu, former First Lady