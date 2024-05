DEC SUMMONS FORMER FIRST LADY, ESTHER LUNGU & HON.TASILA LUNGU

Lusaka- Tuesday 28th May 2024

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has summoned former First Lady, Mama Esther Nyawa Tembo Lungu and Chawama MP, Hon. Tasila Lungu for questioning.

DEC Anti-Money Laundering Unit Head says, the former First Lady and Chawama MP must report on Thursday, 30th May 2024 at 11;30hrs.

This is according to the Notice to appear issued by the DEC Anti-Money Laundering Unit.