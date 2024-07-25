DEC SUMMONS FORMER FIRST LADY ESTHER LUNGU

1

DEC SUMMONS FORMER FIRST LADY ESTHER LUNGU

Lusaka- Thursday, 24th July 2024

The Drug Enforcement Commission Anti-Money Laundering Unit has summoned former First Lady Mama Esther Lungu for investigations and possible arrests.

In a Notice issued to Mrs. Esther Lungu and delivered to their lawyers, Makebi Zulu Advocates the Notice stated;

To Mrs. ESTHER Nyawa Lungu
“Take Note that you are required to Report to DEC-AMLU OFFICES situated at old Ministry of Justice building along Feirley Road, Ridgeway area on 25th July, 2024 at 14;30hrs.

Lawyers for the former First Lady state that they will confirm if they will make the former First Lady available tomorrow.

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here