DEC SUMMONS FORMER FIRST LADY ESTHER LUNGU
Lusaka- Thursday, 24th July 2024
The Drug Enforcement Commission Anti-Money Laundering Unit has summoned former First Lady Mama Esther Lungu for investigations and possible arrests.
In a Notice issued to Mrs. Esther Lungu and delivered to their lawyers, Makebi Zulu Advocates the Notice stated;
To Mrs. ESTHER Nyawa Lungu
“Take Note that you are required to Report to DEC-AMLU OFFICES situated at old Ministry of Justice building along Feirley Road, Ridgeway area on 25th July, 2024 at 14;30hrs.
Lawyers for the former First Lady state that they will confirm if they will make the former First Lady available tomorrow.
God fearing church lady is a charade