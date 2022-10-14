DEC takes keen interest on Flyover bridge construction costs as revealed by AG report

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has committed to work with Anti Corruption Commission to ensure to investigate the findings released in the 2021 Auditor General’s Report as well as other criminal cases that border on the mandate of the law enforcement agency.

The commission stated that they have taken keen interest into the matter and the public will be informed of the outcome once investigations are concluded.

This was contained in a statement released by DEC deputy public relations officer Delight Haangala today.

This statement follows the Auditor General’s report on the accounts for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 which revealed that the previous Government paid over US$40.2 million for flyover bridge construction which was to cost US$29.9 million.

Prior to DEC’s statement, the Anti Corruption Commission director general Gilbert Phiri promised to be ruthless and unapologetic in their pursuit of criminals involved in the matter.

