DEC WARNS AGAINST USE OF CANNABIS DURING ONE LOVE REGGAE FESTIVAL

THE Drug Enforcement Commission-DEC has cautioned individuals who will attend the One Love Reggae Festival on 6th May, 2023 at Lusaka’s Mika Convention Centre, not to engage in cannabis use.

The One Love Reggae Festival is a brain child of Brian Shakarongo and has been hosting the event for more than 30 years.

DEC Public Relations Officer, Hussein Khan, says that while recognition is given that the festival is as an opportunity for celebration and enjoyment, he states that engaging in any form of lawlessness or drug use can have serious consequences.

Khan has urged members of the public to respect the law and refrain from using or distributing any illegal substances during the festival.

He emphasizes that any acts of lawlessness or disregard for the well-being of others will not be tolerated.

