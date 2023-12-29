DECEMBER INFLATION UP TO 13.1%

By Tellah Hazinji

Zambia’s annual inflation for December 2023 has increased to 13.1% from 12.9% recorded in November, 2023.

Speaking at the monthly media briefing in Lusaka today, Zambia Statistics Agency Statistician General, Mulenga Musepa says on average, prices of goods and services increased by 13.1% between December 2022 and December 2023.

Mr. Musepa has attributed the development to price movements of selected food items such as maize, rice, bread, meat, chicken and fish.

He adds that the annual food inflation for December 2023 was recorded at 14.2% compared to 13.7% the previous month while the non-food inflation stood at 11.6% compared to 11.8% the previous month.

