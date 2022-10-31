Deception- a tool used to force unpopular programmes- Emmanuel Mwamba- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Deception- a tool used to force unpopular programmes

We have a crisis of teen pregnancies, early marriages and sexually transmitted diseases.

So the proponents of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) and Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) present the two programmes as the only solutions to the crisis.

They advocate distribution of contraceptives (even without parental consent) to adolescents and sex is treated as a right in the programmes. A gender concept beyond male and female is also introduced as a norm too.

They have abandoned the most previously effective campaign; ABC( Abstinence, Be faithful and use a condom).

The ABC campaign was embraced by parents, the Church and tradionalists because it promoted values and prevention, and did not treat sex and immorality as a matter of right for adolescents.(You have probably have seen the campaigns, targeting children and teens; “It’s my body, it’s my right!” Or heard those adverts targeting teenagers giving contraceptives as the only solution to preventing pregnancies.)

And beware; the media statements they plant; “One million condoms used at Ncwala Ceremony”, “600 school girls pregnant in Choma “, in many cases these statements may not be true abd require verification..these stories, not disregarding the crisis, are planted to exaggerate the crisis we are facing so as to help them achieve acceptance of their well-funded programmes!

So if the “Mosi Day of Thunder” two-day festival attracted about 5,000 revellers(men and women) how can they use one million condoms? It means, each reveller had an average of 200 sex acts!

Ubufi!

EM8, promoting values and the truth!