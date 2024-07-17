DECISION ON 2026

VOTE ALREADY MADE

…UPND has lost 3yrs fighting opposition parties instead of fulfilling promises – Chungu







By Zumani Katasefa in Luanshya







FORMER Luanshya member of parliament Steve Chungu says the UPND government has lost three years fighting opposition political parties instead of fulfilling their promises to the people of Zambian.



Chungu says Zambians have already made their decision and know who they are going to vote for in 2026.



In an interview, he said it is bad that the government has spent three years mistreating Zambians instead of fulfilling their promises.



“It is sad that the UPND has failed to understand that their coming into government was not about them being in opposition but as a result that Zambians saw wrong things in the PF government and wanted those things to be changed,” Chungu said. “In 2021 on 12 August even if president HH (Hakainde Hichilema) was dead, on that day the Zambian people were going to vote for him because they wanted change.”



He said Zambians are going back to the ballot box to elect a leader of their choice and not a political party.



Chungu said fighting Edgar Lungu would not help the UPND win the 2026 elections.



He said the UPND should just redefine their way of doing things and put in their best to satisfy Zambians.



“Elections is not about changing a political party but changing a leade,” he said.



Chungu said the UPND government has enough time to improve the living standards of Zambians.



However, Chungu said under the UPND government Zambia has lost respect from the international community because of the abuse of human rights in the country.