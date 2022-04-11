DECISION TO REPLACE FISP TO HELP DIVERSIFY ZAMBIA’S AGRICULTURE SECTOR

By Balewa Zyuulu

An agriculture-based Research Institute, KRI says the decision to replace the farmer Input Support Programme-FISP- with Agriculture Support Programme -ASP- will help to diversify the agriculture sector.

While addressing farmers at the just ended AgriTech expo 2022 in Chisamba on Friday, President Hakainde Hichilema said his administration will replace the FISP with a more efficient system to be called the Agriculture Support Programme –ASP-.

Commenting on this development in an interview with Phoenix News, KRI deputy executive director noel Simukonde said in its current form, the FISP failed to address the challenges farmers are facing especially small holder farmers in rural areas.

Mr Simukonde is confident that the new programme will holistically improve the agriculture sector as it will address the existing inadequacies in the country’s agriculture sector.

PHOENIX NEWS