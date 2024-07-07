DECLARE MATERO CONSTITUENCY SEAT VACANT NOW, FORMER PF MINISTER HAMUKALE TELLS SPEAKER

Former Southern Province Minister, Dr. Edify Hamukale, has urged the Speaker of the National Assembly to declare the Matero Constituency Parliamentary seat, currently held by Miles Sampa, as vacant.

This call comes in response to developments within Sampa’s faction of the Patriotic Front (PF), where he was expelled by Robert Chabinga amid internal conflicts.

Hamukale further asserts that Sampa’s expulsion from the party led to the declaration of nine PF seats in Parliament as vacant.

He accuses the Matero Lawmaker of causing avoidable costs to the National Treasury through his conduct.

Hamukale said Sampa’s actions have also undermined the decorum of Parliament.

He supports the Second Deputy Speaker’s decision, emphasizing that it aligns with legal boundaries.

By Byta.