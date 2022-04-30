DECLARE YOUR ASSETS IF YOU CLAIM TO BE TRANSPARENT, SINYANGWE TELLS HH, MINISTERS

Faustina Sinyangwe has said that UPND members of parliament and ministers that are expressing some inertia to declare their assets are being arrogant.

In an interview, Sinyangwe, who once served as Matero member of parliament in the Patriot Front government, has expressed surprise that some parliamentarians belonging to the UPND and Cabinet Ministers have not been willing to subject themselves to lifestyle audit, as prescribed by law.

“Really, I don’t know, I don’t know. These UPND members of parliament and ministers should do the right thing at the right time. If they claim to be transparent… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/declare-your-assets-if-you-claim-to-be-transparent-sinyangwe-tells-hh-ministers/