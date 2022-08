DEEP CONDOLENCES TO MINISTER OF YOUTH &SPORT, HON ELVIS NKANDU FOR LOSING HIS DAUGHTER

He wrote;

Minister of Youth, Sport, and Arts, Elvis Nkandu writes…

It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I wish to inform you all of the passing of my daughter, Precious Mwewa Nkandu, after a short illness in Ndola Teaching Hospital this morning.

Other funeral details will be communicated in due course.

Hon. Elvis Nkandu, MP

Minister of Youth, Sport, and Arts