DEFECTION OF 3000 MEMBERS OF OPPOSITION TO THE RULING UPND, TERMED AS FAKE.



By Mercy Mulenga



Green Party President and Tonse Alliance chairperson Peter Sinkamba, has challenged the UPND government to focus on implementing its manifesto and not staging defection.



This follows the UPND mobilization meeting where 3000 members of the opposition and that of the Tonse Alliance, defected to the UPND in Kitwe on Sunday this week.



Speaking in an interview with YAR FM News, Mr. Sinkamba, has termed as fake the purported defection, stating that it is not possible that anyone can claim having defected from Tonse Alliance as it is not a party but an assembly of political parties.



He said the news of defections no longer carry relevance as most of the members claiming to have defected tend to be masqueraders.



Mr. Sinkamba, said what will make the people vote for the UPND government again is their deeds not the politics of defections he further termed as fake.

