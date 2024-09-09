DEFENCE AND SECURITY DEBATE – Dickson Jere

DEFENCE AND SECURITY DEBATE



By Dickson Jere



In 2008 when I went into government, I found the debate raging. Who should constitute the presidential welcoming party at the airport to receive the Head of State? The talk started during the reign of President Frederick Chiluba – I was told.



The debate was primarily being pushed by the leadership of the then Zambia Prisons Service – the forerunner of the Zambia Correctional Service. The head wanted to be part of the receiving party at airport alongside the Defence and Security chiefs.



Cabinet Office, under the leadership of Dr Joshua Kanganja (deceased), provided guidance and vehemently refused to allow the prisons boss to stand along the service chiefs.

“Next, you will have ZAWA also making the same demands,” he said, and it was resolved to keep them away.



He further said DEC, ACC, Immigration and OP (Special Division) bosses will also follow suit if it was made open-ended.



In any case, they do not form part of the Defence and Security nor do they attend Defence Council meetings.



At that time, prisons boss lived in Kabwe and an issue of travel expenses was raised. But more importantly, it was the reason that prisons were manned by “civil police” and not military. That is why in other countries, this role has been given to private sector.



Traditionally, the receiving party only had four service chiefs – Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force, Zambia National Service and Zambia Police in that order.



However, over the weekend I saw that the Correctional Service boss was among those who lined up to receive the President. Maybe there has been a policy shift – since these were not inscribed in laws but policy.



I am told the prison boss has since moved to Lusaka from a kabwe since the PF days and the head office also moved. So issues of expenses may not arise now but other points that were raised in the debate.