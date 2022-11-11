Defence Forces On UN Missions And Other Peace Operations To Get 100% Allowances, As HH Signs Statutory Law

DEFENCE FORCES IN EARLY CHRISTMAS GIFT: SOLDIERS IN PEACE KEEPING MISSION TO RECEIVE 100 PERCENT ALLOWANCES.

Scoop Reporter

President Hakainde Hichilema has signed a Statutory Instrument Number 70 of 2022, allowing military personnel get 100 percent allowances for Zambia Defence Forces on the United Nations (UN) and other multilaterally sanctioned peace operations.

The new statutory instrument which has sent Arakan Barracks into early Christmas frenzy came into effect on 4th November, 2022.

Previously, Zambia Defence Forces on United Nations and other peace operations got 50 per cent of their allowances, with the other 50 per cent going to the government.

President Hichilema said to fulfill his campaign promise he reversed the old practice which he says was very unfair to hardworking men and women in uniform.

President Hakainde Hichilema writes;

To our men and women in uniform serving in peace operations, I wish to inform you that as the Commander in Chief I have signed Statutory Instrument Number 70 of 2022, allowing you get your allowances for Zambia Defence Forces on the United Nations (UN) and other multilaterally sanctioned peace operations, at the rate of 100 per cent. This came into effect on 4th November, 2022.

Previously, Zambia Defence Forces on United Nations and other peace operations got 50 per cent of their allowances, with the other 50 per cent going to the government. While in opposition, we said this practice was very unfair to our hardworking men and women in uniform who diligently represent our country in these operations.

As promised in our campaign, we have fulfilled our pledge.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia