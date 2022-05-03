Hon. Tutwa Ngulube
DEFENCE MINISTER IS IGNORANT
STOP FOOLING ZAMBIANS AMERICAN OFFICE WILL HAVE MILITARY PRESENCE AND AMERICAN SOLDIERS NOT YOURS BABA HAS PARLIAMENT APPROVED IT?
IT INVOLVES GRANTING IMMUNITY TO US TROOPS AND GIVING AWAY SOVEREIGN RIGHTS AND OPENING AIRSPACE AND THEY WILL RUN IT LIKE THEY ARE IN AMERICA
OUR CONSTITUTION WILL BE SUSPENDED AS REGARDS THEIR OPERATIONS THEY WON’T BE TRIED IN OUR COURTS EVEN IF THEY KILL ZAMBIANS
ASK CUBA AND BOTSWANA WHERE THE AMERICANS HAVE REFUSED TO GO BACK TO AMERICA.
IS THAT OFFICE A PRIORITY?
ISIS, ALQAEDA AND OTHER AFFILIATES ARE IN MOZAMBIQUE WHY ARE THEY NOT SETTING UP AM OFFICE THERE?
I think the best way for you Tutwa is to approach the Defence Ministry and get informed clarification, dwelling on speculation over a sensitive issue and going ahead to splash your speculation on social media does not help because it will send wrong signals.