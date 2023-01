DEFENSE FORCE SELECTED APPLICANTS TO BE RELEASED IN FEBRUARY, 2023.

Government says names of shortlisted applicants to be recruited for commissioned and non commissioned officers in the Defence Force will be released next month.

Defence Minister AMBROSE LUFUMA says the Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force and the Zambia National Service have been shortlisting applicants who met the requisite entry qualifications set out in the advertisement.

