DEFILED 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL MISSING

A mother of Lusaka’s Mtendere East is appealing for help from authorities to locate her 12-year-old daughter who has been missing for two days now.

Margaret Phiri, 27, has told Diamond News that her daughter, Beauty Phiri, went missing a few days after she was allegedly defiled by a neighbor.

The Neighbour in question allegedly forced his way into the two roomed house where the girl was sleeping before committing the act, while her mother was away for prayers.

The distraught woman of four children has alleged that the perpetrator, who is married, relocated when he was given a police bond after he was arrested for defilement at Mtendere police station.

