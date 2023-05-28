DEFILED GIRL RECEIVED DEATH THREATS, POLICE TESTIFY

A Police Officer has told the Choma Magistrate Court that the 15-year-old footballer who was defiled by her stepfather, stepbrother and uncle was threatened with death if she confided in anyone over the matter.

This is a case in which Joseph Bwalya, 55 and Ben Bwalya, 20, stand charged with defilement of a child contrary to the laws of Zambia.

When the case came up for continuation of trial, Eugene Makala testified that after apprehending the suspects, he interviewed the victim who led police where she had been sexually abused.

Makala told the court that he gathered evidence and officially charged the two suspects who denied the charge while the uncle of the victim Lawerence Bwalya is still at large.

The Police Officer based at Choma Central Police Station is the seventh state witness to testify in the matter.

Magistrate Ethel Phiri has since adjourned the matter to 29th May 2023 for continued trial and cross-examination.

