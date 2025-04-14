‘DEFILER DAD’ TRIED TO BRIBE WIFE WITH

TWO COWS



A 39-YEAR-OLD woman of Masatu village in Shibuyunji area has narrated how her husband tried to bribe her with two cows after she caught him defiling her 13-year-old daughter in the middle of the night.



And an evangelist of Lusaka’s Garden Township last Tuesday escaped lynching from an angry mob after he was caught with a six-year-old in his house that he allegedly defiled.





In an exclusive interview, the mother of the victim said her husband tried to bribe her with two cows so that they settle the matter but her relatives advised her against receiving the animals.



She said she immediately reported the matter to Nangoma Police Station, where her husband is now being held.





“That night, we went to sleep with my husband and I fell asleep earlier than him. I didn’t hear him wake up, leave the room and go out to the kitchen, outside the house, where my daughter was sleeping with her other sister, and defile her,” she said.



(Photo used for illustration purposes only)



Zambia Daily Mail